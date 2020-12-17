A son halted a knife attack on his mother by her husband only to end up being fatally stabbed by the man in the family's Austin, Minn., home, according to murder charges.

Jaime A. Vaca, 27, was charged Wednesday in Mower County District Court with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the killing of the boy and the wounding of his mother on Tuesday at the home in the 800 block of NW. 3rd Avenue.

Vaca remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Friday. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the woman or the son who halted the potentially deadly stabbing. The boy's age was not immediately clear, although he was a juvenile.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement arrived to find the woman down in the front yard and bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. Police went inside and found her son on a couch and bleeding. Emergency responders got him to a hospital in Rochester, where he died.

Vaca was hiding in a bathroom holding a knife. He refused to drop the knife and was subdued with a Taser.

The officers also located five children hiding upstairs. They were not physically harmed.

Vaca and his wife were arguing in their bedroom, and one of the children summoned the son for help. The son kicked in the bedroom door as Vaca was on top of the boy's mother and choking her. Vaca got off his wife when the son intervened. He grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy despite the woman's pleas.

While at the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Vaca told detectives that he and his wife were arguing about his new job, which he quit the night before.

Vaca admitted stabbing the boy before he went upstairs and kissed the other children goodbye because he intended to kill himself, he said.

When a detective told Vaca that the boy had died, he replied, "I'm a murderer" and dropped his dead.

