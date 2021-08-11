A 26-year-old man is claiming that he was heeding the plea of his housemate when he fatally shot another man in a western Minnesota garage, according to charges.

Julian D. Valdez, of Renville, Minn., was charged Monday in Renville County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Pablo E. Gutierrez, 31, late Thursday at a home in the 100 block of N. Main Street.

Valdez remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail. He's due back in court on Aug. 23. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Valdez and his 25-year-old housemate were playing pool in the garage at their home. Gutierrez showed up, "appeared aggressive, indicating a desire to fight," the charges read.

In response, Valdez went in the home and retrieved a handgun. At some point, Gutierrez realized he was targeting the wrong person and calmed down.

Julian D. Valdez Credit: Renville County jail

The three of them visited for about 90 minutes, however, Gutierrez quickly lost his temper as the talked about the police shooting death in early July of Richard Torres Jr. in Olivia, Minn.

Gutierrez defied orders to leave and threatened to kill the 25-year-old man, who broke a pool cue over Gutierrez's head. Gutierrez kept coming after the man.

Valdez told police that he heard his housemate say, "Please, brother, shoot him," the complaint read. Valdez's single gunshot struck Gutierrez in the side. He died before emergency responders were able to get him to a hospital.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482