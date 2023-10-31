A hat left behind in an Eagan hotel room is among the evidence implicating a man in the killing of a woman whom charges describe as a sex worker, officials said.

Philip J. Wong of Little Canada was charged Monday in Dakota County District Court with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Jianqin Zhang, 53, on Oct. 12 at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Denmark Avenue.

Wong, 25, was arrested last week and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a court appearance on Nov. 9.

Wong's attorney, Adam Johnson, said Tuesday, "Mr. Wong is presumed innocent of the charges against him. Our firm plans to mount a vigorous defense on his behalf. Beyond that, I have no further comment on the case at this time."

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were told that a hotel employee and a friend of Zhang's checked on the woman shortly before midnight on Oct. 12 and found her body, cold to the touch. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office found injuries consistent with Zhang being strangled.

The friend said she was asked to check on Zhang by "the 'organization' [Zhang] worked for because they had not heard from her for a while," the charges read.

A member of the organization disclosed that a client came to the hotel at 2:58 p.m. on Oct. 12, and a message from Zhang's phone indicated that the client left at 3:39 p.m. The organization's efforts to reach her after 3:45 p.m. brought no response.

Hotel video showed Wong, wearing an Atlanta Falcons hat, entering the hotel at 2:54 p.m. and leaving at 3:48 p.m.

Police searched the room and located multiple cellphones, numerous condoms and an Atlanta Falcons hat. Police also searched Wong's home and seized clothes that appeared to match what he was wearing in the hotel video.

Wong told police he saw an online ad and went to the hotel "to receive a massage and cuddle," the charges read. He said he paid Zhang $250 for a massage and sex. Wong said he realized while driving from the hotel that he left his hat behind, but he decided not to retrieve it.

He added that someone with the organization called him and said Zhang was dead. He said he didn't believe the caller and suspected the call was an attempt to get more money from him.

Wong's roommate shared with police that Wong said Zhang tried to get more money from him by saying she had a hidden camera in the room. In response, the roommate continued, Wong "choked her out," but he believed she was still breathing.