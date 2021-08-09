An Orono man drank shots of liquor and consumed THC gummies before driving nearly 100 miles an hour, crashing his car and killing two passengers, according to criminal charges.

James D. Blue, 51, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of Mack Motzko, 20, and Sam Schuneman, 24.

Motzko and Schuneman died July 24 after the car Blue was driving crashed into a wooded area near his Orono home.

Blue had a blood alcohol content of 0.175 and THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana — gummies, several crushed white pills and five green capsules were found in his pocket, the charges said.

Blue could not be immediately reached for comment, and did not have an attorney listed for his case.

According to the criminal complaint: Orono police were called about 11:20 p.m. to the crash near the 3100 block of North Shore Drive. Blue's Bentley was in a wooded area with an uprooted tree on top of it.

Schuneman was deceased in the front passenger seat with his seat belt on.

Motzko was trapped in his seat behind the driver's seat. He was wearing his seat belt. He was unconscious and struggling to breathe. He was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police found Blue lying among some trees 10 feet in front of the vehicle. He had been ejected and was injured but conscious.

"I'm sorry," Blue repeatedly told police.

Blue allegedly admitted to his guilt and to drinking alcohol, the charges said. He was taken to a hospital.

A woman at the scene told police she was Schuneman's girlfriend and Motzko's sister. She said they had attended a party at Blue's house, where Blue showed the men his car. The woman urged the two men not to go for a ride with Blue.

Multiple witnesses from the party told police Blue was drinking shots of liquor and had eaten THC gummies, the charges said.

Early analysis of Blue's air bag control module show that he was driving between 94 and 99 miles an hour when he crashed, the charges said. The roadway, which has several curves, has a posted speed of 35 and 45 miles an hour.

Blue was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody as of late Monday afternoon. He was arrested and briefly jailed on July 28 before being released pending further investigation.

Motzko, of Orono, was the son of Bob Motzko, head coach of the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. He worked at the Minneapolis Golf Club while playing junior hockey for the Sioux Falls Stampede and the New Mexico Ice Wolves. He was an incoming recruit for the Penticton Vees, a junior hockey team in British Columbia.

Schuneman is originally from Maple Grove but was living in Scottsdale, Ariz. at the time. He was home visiting family and friends.

