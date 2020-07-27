A onetime office manager for an Edina dental practice was charged Monday with stealing nearly $400,000 from her employer and spending the money on flights for her and her boyfriend, dining, her children's school fees, jewelry and other items.

Shirley M. Dunn, 45, of Shakopee, was charged with seven counts of felony theft by swindle in connection with the roughly $395,000 she stole from York Dental from 2015 until she was fired in 2018.

Dunn was charged by summons and has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 11. Dunn said she was unaware that the were filed and declined to comment about the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dunn joined York Dental as office manager for its main Edina location and Shakopee clinic, and was responsible for much of the business' accounting responsibilities.

One of York Dental's owners determined that Dunn had been using a business credit card for personal uses. She admitted to the misuse and was fired in October 2018.

The auditor discovered that "most of the cash received by the practice had not been deposited and that the dental practice sustained a significant loss," the charges read.

Authorities also reviewed records for Dunn's business card, and York Dental identified many unauthorized charges. They were for flights for her and her boyfriend, dry cleaning, dining and her children's school fees.

Her Amazon account also showed purchases for cosmetics, jewelry, clothing, home decor and other items "not related to the dental practice," the charges continued.

The complaint also had that Dunn "had financial difficulties," which the charging document did not address in specificity.

At the time the charges were filed, Dunn was working as an office manager for an unspecified landscape company.