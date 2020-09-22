A Minneapolis teenager alleged to have fatally shot a 17-year-old and wounded a 19-year-old last week was charged Monday with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

The juvenile was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm and one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Prosecutors want to try him as an adult on all charges.

The defendant made his first court appearance Monday and was being detained at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the court petitions, police responded to calls of shots fired Sept. 14 at a gas station near Fremont and Dowling avenues on the North Side. Officers arrived to find Andre Conley, 17, shot three times and a 19-year-old man shot in the torso. Conley died at the hospital.

Both Conley, who was entering his senior year at Patrick Henry High School, and the wounded man had done campaign work for Republican candidate Lacy Johnson, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. They were not campaigning at the time of the shooting.

Police found 11 discharged cartridge casings at the scene, which they determined came from two different weapons.

Officers on Thursday followed the teen as he drove near 7th Street and N. Lyndale Avenue. Two police cars attempted to stop him there but he fled through the North Loop in downtown Minneapolis.

The defendant tossed a cellphone and gun out his car window during the chase; police recovered both, the petitions state. Ballistics testing confirmed that the gun thrown from the car was used in the homicide.

The chase continued as the boy drove west on eastbound Interstate Hwy. 394, going through high-occupancy vehicle lane barricades. He got off the freeway at Medicine Lake Road, according to the petition, and Golden Valley police managed to hit his car in Plymouth. Officers pulled him from the car and arrested him.

