A 22-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she was trying to get into her Uptown apartment in early October.

Charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court say the assault was captured on video surveillance in the apartment lobby. Casey Valdez Moses remains in custody and faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman had multiple injuries to her face when police arrived at the 1200 block of W. 31st Street on Oct. 7. She told officers that she was sexually assaulted in the lobby by a man later identified as Moses. He approached her as her hands were full and she accepted his offer to help get inside the building. She handed him the key fob and he unlocked the door.

Once inside the lobby, Moses allegedly asked her for oral sex twice and she said no. Moses punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and he got on top of her. At that point, she said Moses threatened to rape her.

"He continually tried to pull her pants down as victim screamed as loud as she could for help," charges say.

Moses continued punching her and got the victim's pants and underwear partially down as he pulled his pants down and positioned himself to rape her. But the victim continued to struggle with him. Moses stood up, pulled up his pants, and left while the victim remained lying on the lobby floor.

She received medical care for a broken nose and other injuries.

When detectives interviewed Moses after his arrest Oct. 29, he identified himself in a still photo taken from the apartment's security camera.

Moses was arrested that morning after, in a separate incident, he is accused of smashing the window of a Metro Transit squad car near US Bank light-rail station.

In that separate case, he's charged with fleeing police and first-degree damage to property of a public safety motor vehicle. Charges say that a witness reported the incident and officers located Moses, who ran away. Officers later found him hiding in a bush.

Light rail surveillance video showed Moses put on a Halloween mask, peer into the empty squad car and return with a large weight that he threw at the window. Shattered glass covered the inside of the squad.

Minneapolis police had asked for the public's help identifying Moses in a Facebook post from Oct. 27, just two days before his arrest.

Messages were left with Moses' public defender. They next appear in court Nov. 29.