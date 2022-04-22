A 19-year-old from Michigan was charged Friday with fatally shooting a man in the head and wounding a woman early this month during drug activity in a south Minneapolis apartment.

Deaje A. Mayfield, of Flint, Mich., was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Nate D. Banks, 34, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., and a woman whose identity has yet to be identified.

A warrant was issued for Mayfield's arrest, and authorities believe he may have returned to his hometown of Flint, Mich., the criminal complaint read.

According to the complaint:

Officers arrived to the apartment and located Banks on the floor with gunshot wounds to his head and elsewhere. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The woman was nearby and was shot in the head and neck. As of Friday morning, she was hospitalized in critical condition.

Camera video from inside the apartment revealed a substantial amount of illicit drug activity going on for a 1 1/2-day period in the time leading up to the shooting.

"One of the men ... was seen selling suspected drugs for cash," the charges read. "Several other people were seen coming and going from the apartment."

Mayfield stepped behind Banks and shot him once, sending him falling backward. Mayfield "moved closer ... and shot him several more times," read the complaint, based on the video.

The woman appeared to crouch in the corner, and Mayfield shot her before going through Banks' pockets and leaving the apartment.

A person in the apartment at the time identified Mayfield as the shooter.