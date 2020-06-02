Two Twin Cities men were charged Tuesday in a federal complaint in the firebombing of the Dakota County courthouse, and a third man was charged in Hennepin County with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police officers during the protests and rioting that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody.

According to charges unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, two Minnesota men threw Molotov cocktails into Dakota County courthouse buildings early Friday. The accused men are: Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, of Savage, and Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, of Long Lake. Each was charged with destruction of property used in interstate commerce and possession of Molotov cocktails. Both men appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson in St. Paul on Tuesday for an initial appearance.

Apple Valley police responded to reports of fire early Friday and found broken windows, smoke and flames pouring out from the part of the courthouse where the judges' chambers and clerks' offices are located. Inside they found broken glass jars and liquor bottles, pushpins, intact glass jars containing ignitable liquid and a charred red bandanna, according to the federal criminal complaint.

Officers found a set of car keys in the grass near the building that belonged to a Ford Fiesta registered to Ziegler, which had been parked in a nearby parking lot. A search of the car uncovered materials that could be used to make fire bombs, according to the charges.

After dousing the fire, authorities found Ziegler and Henderson on a road nearby and arrested them. The two suspects gave false statements to the officers, according to the charges.

Jaleel K. Stallings, 27, of St. Paul was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault for allegedly firing a gun at police early Saturday. Stallings was also charged with one count each of second-degree riot and dangerous weapons. Court records show he was arrested Sunday and spoke briefly with police before asking for a lawyer.

The charges say the shooting took place near Lake Street and 14th Avenue S. after officers had fired a "less lethal" round — which usually means rubber bullets — at Stallings. No officers were hit in the incident, which occurred about 4 a.m.

The arrest of Floyd, who is black, was captured on video that went viral on the internet, setting off protests in dozens of U.S. cities and around the world. All four officers at the scene of the arrest were fired and one, Derek Chauvin, who is white, was charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to the complaint, the shooting at officers took place as Minneapolis police were working to enforce a curfew ordered by Gov. Tim Walz. Officers in SWAT vests and helmets were near Lake Street and 14th Avenue S. around 4 a.m., when they encountered a group of people in a parking lot.

Several people fled, but Stallings allegedly walked toward police from behind a pickup truck. Several SWAT officers were in an unmarked white van flanked by two marked squads. Stallings ran toward the truck and crouched, the charges said.

An officer reported that he had fired a 40-mm "less lethal" round, commonly called a rubber bullet, at Stallings, concerned that he was going to throw debris or rocks at police. It's unclear if Stallings was struck.

"Almost immediately, Officer A saw three to four gunshot muzzle flashes from Stallings' chest toward law enforcement," the complaint said. "One round sparked and ricocheted in front of officers."

The shooting was captured on the officers' body camera footage. An AK-47 style Mini Draco Style pistol was found nearby, according to the charges.