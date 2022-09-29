A 41-year-old man was high when he sped away from law enforcement in the north metro before "intentionally traveling into oncoming traffic" in a stolen car and killing his passenger in a head-on crash, according to charges filed Thursday.

Joseph M. Cady, of St. Paul, was charged in Anoka County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation, fleeing police and auto theft in connection with the collision on July 11 that killed Jessica Lynn Sellers, 30, of St. Paul, and seriously injured the other driver.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cady, who was driving at the time without a license, does not maintain a permanent address and is a "danger to the public," the charges read.

Along with killing Sellers, the wreck in Linwood Township left the other motorist, 59-year-old Debra L. Hirsch, from Wyoming, Minn., with many broken bones and other trauma, according to the charges. Hirsch had two dogs with her. One of them died, and the other survived with severe injuries, the charges continued.

According to the complaint and law enforcement agencies involved:

Cady stole items from the Cartfull retail store in North Branch about 10:50 a.m. and was soon fleeing sheriff's deputies and police on westbound NE. Viking Boulevard.

He crossed a double yellow line on a curve to pass a truck and collided with an oncoming SUV. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Emergency personnel put out the flames. An air ambulance took Cady and Sellers to HCMC, where she died early that afternoon. Hirsch had broken bones in her feet, cracked ribs and cuts among her injuries.

At the time the two vehicles collided, a State Patrol investigation found that Cady was traveling 79 to 86 miles per hour and Hirsch at 43 to 47 mph. The speed limit at that spot in the board was 50 mph.

Medical reports showed that Cady had methamphetamine in his system.

Cady was "fleeing police in a stolen car, speeding, driving without a license and intentionally traveling into oncoming traffic," the complaint summarized.

Court records in Minnesota show that Cady's criminal history is as long as it is varied. He's been convicted six times for theft, three for illegal weapons possession, twice for violation no-contact orders and once each for forgery, disorderly conduct, credit card fraud, drug possession, terroristic threats, driving with a suspended license and speeding.