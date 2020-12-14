Attempted murder and other charges were filed Monday against a 38-year-old man accused of firing at least five gunshots and wounding a police officer outside a home in Brooklyn Park before returning gunfire struck him.

Tyrice D. Laws, of Crystal, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, violation of a court order for protection and a weapons violation in connection with the shootout Friday night in the 6500 block of N. Georgia Avenue.

Laws was arrested and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

From her surveillance livestream, the mother of Laws' children saw a vehicle pull into her driveway in Brooklyn Park while she and her children were elsewhere. Laws called her and demanded to see the children.

The 42-year-old woman reported Laws' presence to 911, a violation of an order of protection against him. The filing in that case alleged that he punched her in the face and swung her around by her hair in a hotel room in November 2019, leaving injuries serious enough for her to be taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Tyrice D. Laws Credit: Hennepin County jail

Two officers arrived in separate squad cars and approached Laws' vehicle from each side. Neither had their service weapons drawn.

Laws exited his car, bent down and reached into his vehicle before standing back up. He soon reached down again, pulled out a handgun, and pointed it at one of the officers.

He shot five or six times at one officer, with the first shot fired when he was no more than 7 feet away from his intended target. Both officers returned fire.

The wounded officer, whose identity has yet to be released, was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries to his hip and buttocks. Laws was arrested in what a police statement described as "after an extensive law enforcement search." He was taken to HCMC for a gunshot wound to his left arm and was then moved to the jail.

In an interview with law enforcement at the hospital, Laws denied shooting a gun, a contention that was contradicted by video from the officers' body cameras and their squad cars.

Also pending against Laws are charges from last year involving domestic assault with the same woman.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482