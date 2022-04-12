A 21-year-old man admitted using alcohol and cocaine at a weekend party he was hosting at a Burnsville hotel before he saw police outside, sped away in his car and caused a crash that killed one of two teenage girls in the back seat, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Alejandro J. Saavedra, of Farmington, was charged in Dakota County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the wreck about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

Sydney N. Kohner, a 16-year-old sophomore at Lakeville North High School, died at the scene from her injuries. Saavedra suffered facial injuries, and a second passenger, 15-year-old Carmen M. Braun of Rosemount, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, police said.

Saavedra appeared in court Tuesday and remains jailed. Prosecutors asked for his bail to be set at $150,000. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police went to the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn in the 14200 block of S. Nicollet Avenue in response to noise complaints that were later determined to be connected to rooms registered to Saavedra. When an officer arrived, he saw three people running through the parking lot and get in a car.

When the police squad headlights were turned off, Saavedra sped out of the lot, ran red lights, lost a tire after hitting a curb and soon crashed near a U.S. Postal Service parking ramp about three-fourths of a mile away to the north of the hotel as the officer pursued.

Emergency responders located both girls unconscious in the back seat: Braun, who had numerous broken bones and a severe head injury, and the gravely injured Kohner.

An officer rode with Saavedra in the ambulance to the hospital and detected a strong odor of alcohol. He admitted to paramedics that he had been drinking and using marijuana.

On Monday, Saavedra told police that he drank and ingested cocaine at the hotel before "he saw the police cars in the hotel parking lot and attempted to avoid the police by leaving the hotel," the charges read.

A search warrant affidavit by police filed for court permission to test Saavedra's blood for impairment said there was a "white powdery substance seen on a table" in one of his hotel rooms and "also multiple alcohol beverage containers inside the room that had been drank out of."

Court records in Minnesota show that Saavedra has convictions for drunken driving, fleeing police, driving without a valid license and theft.