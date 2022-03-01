A 31-year-old man was charged Tuesday with being drunk over the weekend when he sped through a red light at a St. Paul intersection over the weekend and killed the other motorist in a collision.

Salvador J. Battles, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Cretin and Marshall avenues that killed Isiah D. Valle-Kirk, 26, of St. Paul.

Battles appeared in court late Tuesday morning and remains jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him. He's due back in court on March 10.

The State Department of Public Safety said Battles, who grew up and went to college in Ohio, does not have a Minnesota driver's license.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police arrived to find Valle-Kirk behind the wheel of his car, which was badly damaged on the driver's side. Medics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died.

Officers at the scene met with Battles, who smelled of alcohol, his eyes were glassy, and he had difficulty concentrating. He failed a police field sobriety test.

Battles said he was turning left and the other driver "hit me," the complaint quoted him as telling police.

However, a driver close by said he saw Battle's SUV going at least 40 miles per hour as it went through the red light and hit Valle-Kirk's car broadside. The speed limit on Cretin is 25 mph.

An investigator reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and "concluded that [the SUV] was traveling at an extreme rate of speed," the charges read.

Battles told police he recalled looking at his GPS on his dashboard and was not "completely, you know ... messed up," the complaint quoted him as saying. He said he had one beer in the time leading up to the crash.

Also, he contended he had a green light, thought he was going about 30 mph and was not driving "anything outrageous."

According to a GoFundMe fundraising campaign organized by the family, Valle-Kirk was socializing with friends and family at a cousin's home before leaving for work. However, he "had to return because he had left something behind," the online posting read.

Valle-Kirk left a second time, and soon afterward "all of Isiah's dreams came to an end within seconds due to another individual who felt the need to drive while extremely intoxicated," the posting said.

The State Department of Public Safety said it has no record of Battles having a Minnesota driver's license.

Battles lived previously in Ohio, where he was a standout high school football player in Youngstown before playing sparingly in college at Kent State University.