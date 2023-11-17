Felony charges filed Friday accuse two teenage brothers of carrying loaded, semi-automatic handguns to Cooper High School in New Hope on Thursday.

Police discovered the guns in backpacks after an altercation, school officials and police said.

In a letter to families and staff Thursday, Principal Shaunece Smith explained there was "a serious and troubling incident that occurred at our school." That morning, Smith said three students were in a fight and staff immediately isolated the students involved.

"During our investigation into the situation, administrators called New Hope Police to search the backpacks of two students. The police found firearms in each of the student's backpacks, which they immediately confiscated," Smith wrote in the letter. She added that school leaders and police agreed there was no need to go into a lockdown.

New Hope police said in a news release that the students who brought the guns to school were arrested and booked at the juvenile detention center awaiting charges.

The teens were charged in Hennepin County Juvenile Court with two felony counts each: possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and minors in possession of a firearm.

The Star Tribune generally does not name juveniles unless they are charged as adults.

Charges say that one of the teens had a loaded Glock 29 handgun with one round in the chamber. The other teen had a loaded Stoeger STR-9C 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip and a round loaded in the chamber.

Smith said in the letter that while she's thankful no one was hurt, "it doesn't diminish the anxiety this news brings to our students, their families and our staff."