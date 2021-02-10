Authorities have charged a 30-year-old man with strangling his wife after they argued, leaving her body on an icy riverbed near Little Falls, Minn., and then reporting her missing to police.

Jonathan S. Greyblood was charged Tuesday in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death over the weekend of Jeanine Greyblood, 37.

Jonathan Greyblood remains jailed in lieu of $400,000 bail and is due back in court on Feb. 22. A message left with his attorney Wednesday was not immediately returned.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jonathan Greyblood notified police Saturday that his wife was missing. He said they went to a bar, then to a friend's home. He said they argued while in their car, and she got out and said she was going to walk to another friend's house.

The missing person's report prompted law enforcement and volunteers to spend the day conducting an extensive search of the area.

A state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigator and a sheriff's sergeant spoke with Jonathan Greyblood on Sunday and admitted that "something bad happened" to his wife, the complaint read.

He said the two of them argued in their car while parked in their driveway, and she started yelling and hitting him. He said he "tried defending himself by putting his hands around Jeanine's throat, and squeezed her throat until she went limp," according to the charges.

Realizing she was dead, Jonathan Greyblood continued, he panicked and drove to a bridge south of Little Falls and dropped her body onto the iced-over Swan River.

Law enforcement went to the spot Jonathan Greyblood described and found his wife's body.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482