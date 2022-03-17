A 19-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting two men while sitting behind them in a car last month in north Minneapolis as part of a suspected drug-related hit job.

Lavell J. Piggie was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the deaths of 30-year-old Case S. Ritzman, of St. Paul, and 23-year-old Malik T. Carr-Riggins, of Minneapolis.

Piggie remained jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of a Thursday afternoon court appearance. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A court filing in the case notes that police investigators suspected a "high-level drug dealer ... set Carr-Riggins up to be killed by [Piggie]."

Carr-Riggins was known to law enforcement officials as a North Side drug dealer, while Ritzman "was known ... as being a drug user," according to the filing.

According to the criminal complaint and other court records:

Officers heard gunfire about 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 and located a vehicle that had jumped the curb and came to a stop in a snowbank in the 2000 block of N. Sheridan Avenue. The engine was running and the rear passenger-side door was open.

Carr-Riggins was behind the wheel and dead from four gunshots to the head. Ritzman was seated next to him and also dead; he had been shot twice in the head, once in the neck and once in his left forearm. Officers collected eight .40-caliber cartridges from the back seat behind Ritzman.

A woman told police she had been with Carr-Riggins and Piggie at a home elsewhere in north Minneapolis that day. Ritzman drove up, she said, and they all got in the vehicle and headed to the Sheridan Avenue location, where Piggie shot the men in the front seat.

Witnesses reported seeing Piggie running down an alley and the car rolling to a stop.

On Feb. 17, police searched a home associated with Piggie and recovered "significant amounts" of crack cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and other narcotics. They also found more than $3,000 in cash and ammunition of the same caliber as the cartridges in the back seat of the vehicle where the shooting occurred.

Officers tracked Piggie to Brooklyn Center and arrested him after a brief high-speed chase. He denied many aspects of the allegations against him, including being in the car when the killings took place.