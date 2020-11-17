The woman killed inside a home in Crystal Thursday night was shot multiple times and a former boyfriend and father of her child has been charged with her death.

Jealousy may have led to the death of Nigar Mammadzada, 29, who died of two gunshot wounds, according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Erik Eggleston, 38, or Robbinsdale, was charged Monday with second-degree murder and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

According to the charges: Mammadzada dropped of the baby girl she shared with Eggleston with a babysitter and then took her mother to work. She then returned to her home on the 3500 block of Welcome Avenue where she worked in a home office.

Her mother came back to the residence late Thursday afternoon and found Mammadzada dead. The mother told police that Mammadzada had recently broken up with Eggleston and that he had been to the home the night before the killing to spend time with their child. At that time, Mammadzada was getting ready to go out with another man.

"He seemed jealous," the criminal complaint states.

Mammadzada's mother told police Eggleston had the code to access the garage and suspected him as the gunman.

Later Thursday, police found Eggleston lying in front of a friend's house in Oak Grove in Anoka County. He was bleeding and suffering from wounds that appeared to be a suicide attempt, the charges said. Eggleston was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Police also found a gray Nissan Altima that was parked in the driveway of the friend's house where Eggleston was found, according to the complaint.

The car was on loan to Mammadzada from a car dealership. Police found a shotgun inside with what appeared to be blood on the barrel, as well as several shotgun shells, the charges said.

Police also learned that on Nov. 12, Eggleston borrowed the car of a friend. That car was found just down the street from Mammadzada's home, the complaint states