A Red Wing man has been charged with having an array of weapons including a grenade launcher in his garage that required a Twin Cities bomb squad to inventory and remove.

Chad V. Glasby, 39, was charged Friday in Goodhue County District Court with two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and drugs in connection with a law enforcement search a day earlier at his house in the 1000 block of Birch Avenue.

Glasby remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a May 6 court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment.

According to the criminal complaint:

The search with the assistance of the St. Paul police bomb squad turned up numerous guns, grenades, mortar rounds and a 37-millimeter “Blooper” grenade launcher, along with a baggie containing methamphetamine and digital scales.

Bomb squad personnel were submitting 20 of the seized items for further inspection to determine the amount of explosives in each.

After the search, Glasby was arrested later that day during a traffic stop. He told the officer that he ingested methamphetamine. He was examined at a clinic before being taken to jail.

Glasby’s criminal history in Goodhue and Dakota counties spans his entire adult life and includes four convictions for drug crimes, and separate convictions for possessing a stolen gun, misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.