MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors on Monday filed charges in the shooting death of a man at the Minneapolis intersection known as George Floyd Square, where Floyd died in police custody last May.

Shantaello Christianson, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree riot causing death and prohibited person in possession of a firearm in the killing of 30-year-old Imaz Wright of Minneapolis. Christiason is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Authorities said Wright was standing in front of Cup Foods on the evening of March 6 when Christianson drove up in a vehicle and they began arguing. Christianson stepped out of the vehicle shot Wright multiple times before driving off, according to the complaint.

Investigators said Christianson and Wright are both members of the Rolling 30's Bloods gang but were on opposite sides of an internal gang dispute. Several people who were at the scene allegedly fired at Christianson's vehicle as he fled.

The shooting occured the weekend before trial began for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's deeth. Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck.

George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial to Floyd following his death.