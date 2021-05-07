ST. CLOUD — Charges were filed Friday against a 35-year-old would-be bank robber accused of holding five employees hostage during a nearly 9-hour standoff until he surrendered late Thursday without any harm coming to his captives or himself.

Ray R. McNeary, of nearby Waite Park, was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, armed kidnapping and assault in Stearns County District Court in connection with his attempt to hold up a Wells Fargo Bank branch early Thursday afternoon at S. 200 33rd Av.

McNeary was scheduled to appear in court late Friday, when bail will be set. Court records do not show an attorney for him. The complaint lists seven counts in all, reflecting the multiple victims inside the bank.

Negotiations with McNeary began shortly after the robbery was reported about 1:45 p.m. Several hours into the standoff, the first hostage freed, a woman wearing a face mask, ran out toward armed officers with her hands up and holding a cellphone in one hand. She was quickly escorted to safety.

A few minutes later, a second woman emerged and was led away. Then, just before 8 p.m., a male bank employee emerged unharmed. And few minutes later, a fourth person, a woman, walked out.

The fifth and final hostage was freed about 10:15 p.m. That's when officers moved in and arrested McNeary without incident. He remains jailed pending charges.

Ray McNeary Caption: Stearns County jail

As each employee emerged physically unscathed, cheers came from among the hundreds who watched the drama unfold.

Police Chief Blair Anderson said at a late-night news conference that the standoff began when McNeary was disgruntled about a prior transaction. The branch manager called police because he was concerned about the safety of those inside the bank during the dispute.

Anderson said many people had already run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage.

"The last hostage that was being held took his chance and made a run for the door," the chief said.

McNeary was known to authorities before Thursday's hostage situation. "We have had numerous contacts with this individual dating back at least a decade, including violent crime," Anderson said.

Anderson emphasized Friday the seamless collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as the department's training, helped ensure the best possible outcome of no physical injuries.

Anderson said he didn't need to give officers direction emphasizing a nonviolent resolution, even in the wake of recent protests and riots regarding police violence, especially against Black men.

"There's no specific message that's given. It boiled down to their training and them being on scene and knowing what to do," Anderson said. "This is a dynamic situation and things change very quickly so we give them the latitude and trust that the training is going to pay off — and it does every time."

Both Anderson and St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis said the situation brought back memories and emotions from the 2016 stabbing at Crossroads Center mall in St. Cloud, where a man stabbed 10 people before being shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.

"A crisis is a crisis, especially while you're immersed in it," Anderson said. "This was ongoing for over eight hours so the intensity builds in each passing minute. You have to be thinking ahead: What if ? What if? That was the key phrase for me yesterday."

"The initial call [from Anderson] on a hostage situation — you never want to get that call," Kleis said. "Fortunately, it had a good outcome at the end — better than what we've seen around the world when it comes to hostage situations."

While on scene, Kleis met with family members of hostages to share accurate and up-to-date information on the situation. He then met with hostages once released. Anderson said the police department is helping the victims access services for emotional trauma.

McNeary's criminal history in Minnesota stretches back to 2007 and includes two convictions for disorderly conduct, and one each for misdemeanor domestic assault, trespassing and terroristic threats.

Still pending is a felony domestic assault case in connection with allegations that he hit his girlfriend in the face two months ago and inflicted numerous injuries.

Police said Friday that "No firearm was located on [the suspect] or at the scene." However, Wells Fargo spokeswoman Staci Schiller said Thursday afternoon that he had "some sort of weapon."

Schiller said Friday, "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers. We are proud of our employees in the branch as they handled the situation extremely well, staying calm throughout the ordeal.

"We are appreciative of the work of the St. Cloud Police Department and FBI in reaching a peaceful resolution and will continue to do everything we can to assist authorities as they investigate the situation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482