Murder and other charges were filed Thursday against Gregory Ulrich, a 67-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Buffalo Health Clinic staffer and wounding four other employees earlier this week.

Ulrich, a longtime Buffalo resident, was charged with second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted first-degree attempted murder, possession of an explosive or incendiary device and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He remains jailed ahead of his initial court appearance late Thursday morning on the charges that he is the gunman whose deliberate act stunned and locked down parts of the community 40 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

A man who roomed with Ulrich as recently as July told the Star Tribune that the alleged gunman had binged on painkillers and was irate at a doctor at the clinic because he refused to prescribe more.

Ulrich had "multiple contacts" with law enforcement dating back to 2003, Police Chief Pat Budke said a few hours after the shooting, and had a history of being unhappy with the health care he had received from the Allina's clinic and hospital in Buffalo.

The gunfire killed 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a clinic medical assistant. As of late Wednesday afternoon, North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale said one victim was in critical condition, one in fair condition and one in good condition. A fifth victim was treated at North Memorial on the day of the shooting and released.

Allina late Wednesday afternoon identified one of the wounded as Sherry Curtis, a licensed practical nurse. Allina has not disclosed the seriousness of her injuries. Three other clinic staff members remain to be identified either by medical officials or law enforcement.

