A Minnesota woman was coerced into turning over $100,000 in gold bars and $36,000 in cash to a man in Texas who traveled to her home and collected the precious metal, according to charges.

Mutahir Ahmed Khan, 23, from the Dallas suburb of McKinney, was arrested in Pennsylvania and appeared in Marshall County District Court after being charged with two counts of felony theft in connection with the swindling of a 67-year-old retiree from Warren in northwestern Minnesota.

Khan remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail and is due back in court on Tuesday. Messages were left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the charges and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office:

On Feb. 22, a McKinney police officer told the Sheriff's Office that a woman in Marshall County might be among the victims in a Texas fraud investigation.

That same day, the woman spoke with a sheriff's deputy and said she sent a large amount of money to a man in Texas named "Mark Sabation" out of a concern because he had access to her Social Security number.

The woman said she slipped $100 bills into the pages of books, then on Aug. 22 sent the books holding $36,000 in all in two boxes to separate CVS pharmacies in Texas.

About a week later, the woman said, she followed orders and bought $100,000 worth of gold bars online. On Sept. 1, "Mark Sabation" called and told her to put the bars in a white car parked outside her home. She did as directed, saw the car leave but could not see who was driving. The Sheriff's Office later determined that Khan was behind the wheel.

Pharmacy surveillance video captured Khan picking up the packages at the two locations. A search of his home by law enforcement turned up photos and other incriminating evidence.

Khan was tracked down and arrested on June 27 during a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania. He told police in McKinney that he was collecting the boxes, then taking them to a location he did not reveal in exchange for compensation. He declined to identify who received the boxes and that "he had been coerced into picking up these packages, although he was being compensated for his work."

