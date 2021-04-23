A 28-year-old motorist was drunk and traveling more than 100 mph on a city street in Rochester just before he hit another vehicle from behind and killed its passenger, according to charges filed Thursday.

Matthew R. Shaver, 28, was charged Thursday in Olmsted County District Court three counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on the night of Dec. 19 that killed Joharmi Rubio, 24, of Rochester. Both drivers survived the collision.

Shaver was charged by summons and has a first court appearance scheduled for May 27. A message was left with Shaver seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Luis Rubio Lunar, 27, of Rochester, was stopped in his Toyota Corolla and waiting to turn right. After making the turn, Shaver hit Lunar's car from behind in his Jeep Wrangler.

Rubio, Lunar's wife, was declared dead at the scene. Lunar was not seriously hurt, and Shaver survived significant injuries.

Investigators determined from the Wrangler's data recorder that Shaver was traveling 107 mph about 2 seconds before impact and 92 mph just one-tenth of a second before the crash on a street with a 45 mph limit.

Authorities measured Shaver's blood alcohol content that night at 0.155%, nearly twice the legal limit for driving m Minnesota.

