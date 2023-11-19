GREEN BAY, Wis. — Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was carted to the locker room after injuring his foot on the opening series of his team's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Bosa limped to the sideline after a play. Once he got to the sideline, he started lying on his back in pain with his hands on his head. Bosa went into the medical tent and eventually got carted into the locker room, holding a towel over his face.

The Chargers said Bosa was questionable to return.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has been one of the game's top pass rushers, though he has struggled to stay healthy. Bosa has 6 1/2 sacks in eight games this season.

Bosa missed 12 games last season with a torn groin muscle. He had some knee and hamstring issues earlier this season that sidelined him for one game.

