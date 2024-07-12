A woman stands charged with murder after allegedly setting up a man for robbery before he was shot dead in his own home only to be discovered hours later.

Sabrina Anne Martens, 27, of St. Paul was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder Friday by the Ramsey County Attorney's office. Prosecutors believe Martens setup Andrew J. Gutzman, a 37-year-old St. Paul man found dead in his home on July 5. Her next court date is August 22.

According to charging documents:

Police rushed to the 900 block of Hatch Avenue at 7:30 a.m on July 5. The caller said a woman covered in blood reported a man who was dead or dying. Officers arrived to find the woman screaming in an apartment kitchen and motioning towards a bedroom. There they found Gutzman on the floor in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his chest. Gutzman held no pulse, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators found a bullet casing near the bedroom door, and believe Gutzman was killed around 12 hours earlier because rigor mortis set in his body.

The woman screaming in the kitchen, identified as "KW", said she was Gutzman's ex-girlfriend. KW said Gutzman had a "huge" methamphetamine problem and that he sold meth and marijuana from his home. She added that Gutzman was paranoid after being robbed multiple times for the marijuana he sold. Family confirmed with police that Gutzman was robbed at his home.

KW said she checked Gutzman's phone the morning of July 4 and saw he was still paying for prostitutes. She was already seeking a place to live away from Gutzman, and said she took $150 from his wallet before staying at a man's home in Anoka. She told police that she returned to Gutzman's home on July 5 to find him on the ground, cold to the touch, in a pool of blood. KW said their relationship was toxic, but denied hurting him.

Police were called to Gutzman's home more than 25 times this year for domestic disturbances and other matters, but officers eliminated KW as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video.

Cell phone records show that Gutzman received three calls on July 5 from Martens — the registered owner of a purple Ford Fusion recorded driving near Gutzman's home around the time he was murdered. Additional records suggest that Marten and Gutzman's phones may have been inside that Ford Fusion as it left Hatch Avenue for Minneapolis the morning of his death.

Investigators tied Martens' number to an ad for sexual services and arrested her on July 10. When interviewed by police, Martens said investigators know her line of work and claimed that a handgun she reported stolen was the third firearm taken from her. She confirmed the Ford Fusion recorded near Gutzman's home was hers, but said one of her friends used the car. Martens declined to name that friend, and asked for a lawyer as questions continued.

Martens claimed she didn't kill anyone in a July 10 phone call from jail with her brother, responding that she was out on the Fourth of July "hitting some licks [robbing people]. I was trying to get some money." But police used a number tattooed on her neck to unlock her phone's passcode and found a deleted text message thread that suggests that Gutzman was a target.

In the messages, Martens described what was in Gutzman's home to an unidentified person. She told them Gutzman had meth she could run out with, and coordinated a time for them to enter Gutzman's home as he showered.

"We here," the person texted Martens at 1:35 a.m. July 5 before she responded "Ima walk out when I do yall come in"

No additional arrests have been announced.

An autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said Gutzman died from a distant gunshot wound to the head and neck. An obituary remembers the St. Paul man as a kind and generous man of God who felt most at home in nature. He marks the 15th homicide in St. Paul this year. There were 18 by this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.