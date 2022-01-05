A 34-year-old St. Paul man charged with fatally shooting a tenant in an adjoining duplex told police that the other man threatened to kill him, so "I just beat him to the draw," according to a criminal complaint.

Brandis J. Wells, 34, of St. Paul, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with killing Jarrell R. Kirk Jr., 31, of St. Paul on Dec. 28 in the 500 block of Blair Avenue.

Wells remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the complaint:

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls arrived at the duplex and saw a wounded Kirk down on the sidewalk. His father told police that Wells was in the lower unit.

Police interviews with witnesses and others indicated that Kirk, who lived in the upper unit with his father, brothers and a girlfriend, "had been in conflict" with Wells over a woman who left Kirk and moved in with Wells, the complaint read.

The woman "antagonized [Kirk] constantly and intentionally fueled the conflict," the complaint continued.

On the evening of the shooting, Kirk and the woman got in an argument, leading to people in the lower unit cutting electrical power to the residence above.

Kirk, who has a permit to carry a firearm, went downstairs with a gun. Moments later, his father went outside and saw his son on the ground, and believed he had been shot. The father went inside to put on shoes and returned to see Wells shoot Kirk in the chest.

One of the officers at the scene saw a male flee out the back of the duplex.

Wells turned himself into police several days later and acknowledged turning off the power. He also said Kirk flashed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

Wells said he got his own gun and while the two were outside, Kirk was pointing his weapon at him.

"I just beat him to the draw," Wells told police, according to the complaint. "I thought he was going to live. ... I didn't mean to kill that dude."