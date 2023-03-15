A longtime farmhand in southern Minnesota shot and killed his boss, a man whose death would bring the debt-ridden worker a "significant financial benefit," according to a criminal complaint.

Travis J. Bauer, 46, of Winthrop, was charged Monday in Sibley County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Dennis D. Weitzenkamp, 79, on Sept. 20 about a mile north of Winthrop in the 54100 block of 266th Street.

Bauer was arrested and remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations. Bauer is due back in court on April 6.

Bauer had helped Weitzenkamp "farm his land for many years and was considered part of the family," the complaint read.

Law enforcement's review of Bauer's finances showed that he "had significant debt and was behind on bills," according to the complaint.

About an hour before Weitzenkamp was found dead, Bauer "received multiple phone calls informing [him] that he was late on payments for his home, and if the payments were not made, [he] could lose the home," the complaint continued.

Trust documents disclosed to investigators that Bauer "would receive significant financial benefit" from Weitzenkamp's death, the complaint added.

According to the complaint:

Bauer called 911 shortly after 2:30 p.m. and said Weitzenkamp was unresponsive. Bauer said he met him briefly about 10 to 15 minutes earlier.

Police Chief Logan Anderson arrived at the property and saw Weitzenkamp slumped to his left in a chair in the machine shed. A large pool of blood was below his head, which appeared to have a fresh wound. An autopsy revealed Weitzenkamp had been shot in the back of the head.

Bauer said he left the farm about 2:15 p.m. for an auto parts store and met Weitzenkamp driving toward the farm. Bauer said he returned, saw Weitzenkamp in the chair not responding to his name being called. Law enforcement analysis of Bauer's and Weitzenkamp's cellphones, however, showed they were both at the farm at or before 2:16 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the cap and pants Bauer had on that day had gunshot residue on them, even though he contended that he last fired a gun three weeks earlier.

According to his online obituary, Weitzenkamp moved to the Winthrop area in 1998 and continued to farm. He enjoyed "watching sports, playing cards, bowling, traveling with family, driving truck and wintering in Florida," his obituary said.

He joined the National Guard in 1964 and served in the Army for one year starting in 1968, during the Vietnam War.