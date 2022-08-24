A 19-year-old man is charged with sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with Sunday's attack.

Thibodeaux was arrested later that day and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday.

The charges in this case and another filed in connection with an attempted sexual assault on Jan. 31 in a north Minneapolis apartment note that Thibodeaux is implicated in two molestations in downtown skyways and another in the lobby of a downtown apartment building.

"Additional investigation into these other assaults is being completed, and additional charges are expected," one of this week's complaints read.

A message was left with Thibodeaux's attorney seeking a response to the allegations. However, he identified himself to police as the person shown in downtown surveillance video assaulting women, the complaint read.

According to the charges and an accompanying court filing involving last weekend's assault:

Officers met with the woman within 15 minutes of the assault. She said she was walking with her earbuds in on the east side of the Federal Building, where the man later identified as Thibodeaux grabbed her sexually beneath her dress with both hands.

The woman turned around, and Thibodeaux clutched her with his arms. She "chopped down on [his] hands and ran away screaming," the complaint read.

As the officers were driving the woman home, she spotted her attacker walking in front of the police squad as it was stopped at an intersection.

"That's him," the complaint quoted her as saying. "Oh my God, that's scary."

The officers let the woman out of their car, drove around the block and arrested Thibodeaux near a building stairwell.