A 51-year-old man was high on numerous drugs late last spring, when he crossed into the wrong lane on a Carver County highway and killed the other driver in a head-on crash, a newly filed criminal complaint is alleging.

Daniel Wittenberg, 51, of Excelsior, was charged Wednesday in Carver County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision that occurred about 2:40 p.m. on June 14 along Hwy. 7 at Polk Avenue in Watertown Township.

The driver who died was identified as Ramona J. Wakefield, 58, of Dassel, Minn.

Wittenberg was charged by summons and is due in court on April 22. Court records do not list an attorney for him. Messages were left for Wittenberg seeking a response to the allegations.

Law enforcement collected Wittenberg's blood for testing and revealed that he had fentanyl, oxycodone and other potent drugs in his system at the time of the crash.