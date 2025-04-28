Charge against former Wisconsin warden in inmate deaths is reduced to a misdemeanor

JUNEAU, Wis. — Prosecutors have reduced a felony misconduct charge against a former Wisconsin prison warden implicated in two inmate deaths to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal, online court records indicated Monday.
Hepp was charged with felony misconduct in office in June 2024 in the deaths of Cameron Williams and Donald Maier at the Waupun Correctional Institution, the state's oldest maximum security facility. He announced his retirement days before he was charged.
Online court records show prosecutors reduced the misconduct charge Monday to violating state-county institution laws. The misconduct charge carried a maximum sentence of three-and-a-half years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The violation count is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and $500 in fines.
Hepp was due to appear in Dodge County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon for a joint plea-sentencing hearing. Online records show a plea agreement was filed Monday morning and Hepp was given a guilty plea questionnaire, a form that asks defendants if they knowingly and voluntarily plead guilty.
Hepp's attorney, Michael Steinle, did not return a message from The Associated Press on Monday morning.
Warden's staff charged in deaths
Eight members of Hepp's staff were charged in June with abuse or misconduct in the deaths. Online court records show charges were dismissed against one of them this month and another pleaded guilty in September to a reduced count of misdemeanor violating laws governing a penal institution and was assessed a $250 fine. Cases are pending against the remaining six staffers.
Williams died of a stroke at the prison in October 2023. His body was not discovered for at least 12 hours. Maier died of dehydration and malnutrition in February 2024.