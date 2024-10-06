Chaos hits AP Top 25 with 4 teams ranked in the top 11 losing to unranked opponents

Vanderbilt got it started in surprising fashion by knocking off the Crimson Tide 40-35 just a week after Alabama vaulted into the top spot in the AP Top 25 with a 41-34 win over Georgia. The Commodores had been 0-60 against teams ranked in the top five, according to Sportradar, which was the most games for any team that had lost every game against a top-five team. Temple now takes over that title with a 0-25 record.