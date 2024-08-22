Chaos at Chelsea: A high-risk, $1.3B spending spree has left the club fractured and vulnerable

They've focused on selling homegrown or academy players, essentially because they can be sold for pure profit in the annual accounts which facilitates the purchase of other more high-profile players on amortized deals. Hence the departures of Conor Gallagher, the team's vice-captain last season, this week and those of youngsters like Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson late in the last financial year to balance the books in a way some find unseemly.