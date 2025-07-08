Chanel turns 110, supersizing its couture salon in a lavish palace set

PARIS — Only Chanel would call its legendary Rue Cambon salon ''too small'' — then rebuild it, supersized, in a palace.
On Tuesday, as the house marked 110 years of its haute couture — a century and more of Coco Chanel's revolution in how women dress — it blew up its atelier as a giant set inside the freshly restored Grand Palais, turning intimacy into spectacle for a nature-drenched show at Paris Couture Week.
Chanel, whose founder banished corsets and reimagined luxury as liberation, showed just how far that legacy stretches: from the tiny salons of 1915 to its modern colossus.
It was a flex only a handful of luxury giants could pull off — and perhaps, as one front-row guest suggested, a dazzling distraction as the fashion world counts down to the debut of Chanel's new designer Matthieu Blazy.
Penélope Cruz, Naomi Campbell and the house's tightest VIP circle scaled gilded steps, sweating past marble and gold, to enter the reconstructed atelier. The set by Willo Perron was classic Chanel: intimate yet monumental, old world yet futuristic.
''It just felt special,'' Campbell said, ''like stepping into a memory and something completely new. There's warmth, intimacy, nostalgia. Chanel can recreate anything, and it works."
Chanel goes country
More drama unfolded on the runway. This was couture as nature fantasy, filtered through the Chanel prism. Menswear tailoring added swing to sculpted jackets and coatdresses, while mohair suits in deep greens and plums channeled autumn's hush. Bouclé tweeds mimicked sheepskin; feathers and tweed created illusionary faux fur.