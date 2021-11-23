MOBILE, Ala. — Jay Jay Chandler had a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past William Carey 96-53 on Monday night.
Charles Manning Jr. had 18 points for the Jaguars (3-2). Diante Smith added 15 points, while Marshall Kearing scored 11 with 10 rebounds.
Arturro Bingham had 16 points for the Crusaders.
