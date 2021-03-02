The chancellor of the University of Minnesota's Morris campus will retire at the end of this academic year, the school announced Tuesday.

Michelle Behr, who has led the Morris campus since February 2017, will retire June 25. Janet Schrunk Ericksen, the campus' dean and vice chancellor for academic affairs, will serve as acting chancellor once Behr's tenure concludes.

"There is seldom a perfect time for leadership transitions, but I am taking this step, confident that this is the right decision for the University of Minnesota Morris and for me," Behr said in a statement. "UMN Morris is, as I said when I arrived, '… a singular, fabulous place.' I have every confidence that you all will rise to the challenges of this extraordinary place."

During her tenure, Behr helped craft a long-term strategic enrollment plan and get the school's accreditation reaffirmed by the Higher Learning Commission. The Morris campus also saw record-breaking years of private giving and endowment growth under her leadership.

Before she became the Morris campus' sixth chancellor, Behr served as provost at Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama.

"Chancellor Behr has proven to be a strong advocate for the Morris campus community, and her contributions will be felt for years to come," U President Joan Gabel said in a statement.

