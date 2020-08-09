Scattered Sunday Storms, Some Strong to Severe
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, some of which will be strong to severe with locally heavy rain. As the cool front sags south, cooler, drier and much less humid air will settle in by Monday.
Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP
Chances of showers and storms will continue into Sunday with pockets of locally heavy rain. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the primary threat. Note that highs in the metro will warm into the upper 80s, which will be nearly +5F above average.
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Temps and dewpoints on Sunday will be in the uncomfortable zone once again with feels like temps approaching 90F during the afternoon. Dewpoint will top out in the low/mid 70s, which will be considered tropical once again. The good news is that dewpoints will drop into the 50s by Monday, which will feel much nicer than it has felt this weekend.
High Temps on Sunday
High temps on Sunday will warm into the 80s and low 90s across the region, which will be nearly +5F above average for this time of the year. Feels like temps will warm into the 90s and near 100F across the southern part of the state.
Extended Temperature Outlook
High temps look to remain at or above average through mid August with temps warming consistently in the 80s. According to the GFS, we could get into the 90s again during the 3rd weekend of the month, which would be well above average for this time of the year.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Why Do We Talk About "Dog Days"?
By Paul Douglas
"The more I know about people, the more I love my dog" wrote Mark Twain. He has a point.
Welcome to the Dog Days of Summer. The ancient Greeks, who connected the dots incorrectly, believed the Dog Star, "Sirius", brightest star in the sky and visible close to dawn, added to the sun's heat, making August even hotter. Nice try, but no. Peak heat is behind us now, but I expect a few more 90s between now and mid-September.
No intense heat brewing anytime soon, but 80s will be the rule into next weekend. The combination of mid-80s with a dew point topping 70F will fuel a few strong to severe T-storms later today. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has most of Minnesota and Wisconsin in a "slight risk". Watches and warnings are likely again later today.
Canada sneezes lower-humidity air into the state Monday, and dry weather prevails much of next week.
Folks in Granite Falls were unlucky winners of Saturday's severe-storm-lotto. Straight-line winds gusted to 70 mph but storms weakened as they approached MSP.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Humid, severe T-storm risk Winds: S 8-13. High: 85.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of storms overnight. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 67.
MONDAY: Sunny and less humid. Winds: S 8-13. High: 81.
TUESDAY: Generous serving of warm sunshine. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 84.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Breezy. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 84.
THURSDAY: Peeks of sun. Humid again. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 68 High: 86.
FRIDAY: Muggy with interval of sun. Winds: SE 18-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.
SATURDAY: Sticky sun. T-Storms Red River Valley. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 86.
This Day in Weather History
August 9th
1948: 7.72 inches of rain falls at Mankato.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 9th
Average High: 82F (Record: 96F set in 2010)
Average Low: 63F (Record: 47F set in 1888)
Record Rainfall: 2.22" set in 1887
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 9th
Sunrise: 6:08am
Sunset: 8:27pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 19 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 38 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 25 minutes
Moon Phase for August 9th at Midnight
1.4 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
On August 7, 8 and 9, 2020, look eastward before going to bed, and you might just catch the waning gibbous moon and red planet Mars. After this brilliant twosome rises, the moon and Mars will travel westward across the nighttime sky. They’ll reach their high point for the night at or near morning dawn. For many months now, Mars has been either absent from our sky or inconspicuous. But now Mars is brightening, day by day, as Earth sweeps up from behind Mars in our smaller, faster orbit. By September 2020, our faster motion will have brought us even nearer to Mars. The red planet will then outshine Sirius, the brightest star in our sky (besides the sun). In October – when Earth will sweep between the sun and Mars, bringing Mars to its every-other-year opposition – Mars will outshine not only all the stars, but also Jupiter, the second-brightest planet. Mars will beam at its brightest and best for the year in mid-October 2020. At that time, the red planet will shine about 3 1/2 times more brightly than it does now. That’s why now is a good time to start watching Mars! It’s already quite bright and lots of fun to see …
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Climate Stories