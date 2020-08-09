Superior National at Lutsen Golf Course

Thanks to my good friend Jason Manning for the pictures below of the Superior National Golf Course located along Minnesota's beautiful North Shore. He was able to sneak a round in on Saturday between rounds of storms that impacted the Arrowhead. The picture below was taken at hole #15 of the Canyon Course, a par 3 over a river with a view of Lake Superior in the background. Hope you had fun Jason - Thanks for the pictures!

Sunday Severe Threat

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms across much of the region on Sunday. It appears that large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats with any of the storms that develop on Sunday along with locally heavy rain.

Scattered Sunday Storms, Some Strong to Severe Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, some of which will be strong to severe with locally heavy rain. As the cool front sags south, cooler, drier and much less humid air will settle in by Monday. Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Chances of showers and storms will continue into Sunday with pockets of locally heavy rain. Keep in mind that some of the storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the primary threat. Note that highs in the metro will warm into the upper 80s, which will be nearly +5F above average. Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis Temps and dewpoints on Sunday will be in the uncomfortable zone once again with feels like temps approaching 90F during the afternoon. Dewpoint will top out in the low/mid 70s, which will be considered tropical once again. The good news is that dewpoints will drop into the 50s by Monday, which will feel much nicer than it has felt this weekend. High Temps on Sunday High temps on Sunday will warm into the 80s and low 90s across the region, which will be nearly +5F above average for this time of the year. Feels like temps will warm into the 90s and near 100F across the southern part of the state.

Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor shows a nice reduction in drought conditions across parts of the state. Thanks to recent rains over the last 7 to 14 days, we've seen an improvement in drought conditions! Good news, Moderate Drought is still only at 8% this week. With that said, some locations around the state are still nearly -2" to -5" below average precipitation since January 1st.

Extended Forecast

The extended outlook over the next 5 to 7 days keep temps at or above average through mid August. The most comfortable days will come on Monday and Tuesday with highs warmer into the low/mid 80s with low dewpoints.

Extended Temperature Outlook High temps look to remain at or above average through mid August with temps warming consistently in the 80s. According to the GFS, we could get into the 90s again during the 3rd weekend of the month, which would be well above average for this time of the year. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 16th - 22nd shows above average temperatures continuing across much of the nation, including the Upper Midwest. With that said, I don't think we are done with summer-like temps just yet!

_______________________________________________________________________