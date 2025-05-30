Champions League title has remained agonizingly out of reach for PSG. That could be about to change

MUNICH, Germany — Billions of dollars have been spent. Some of the world's greatest players have come and gone. But the Champions League title has remained agonizingly out of reach for Paris Saint-Germain.
That could be about to change.
The Qatari-owned team is one game away from European club soccer's most prestigious prize, with Inter Milan standing in the way in Saturday's final in Munich.
PSG is the favorite, with one of the most exciting teams in Europe, having produced thrilling performances to beat Manchester City and Liverpool on the way to the final. It feels like its time has finally come.
But in Inter it faces a wily opponent that is in its second final in three seasons and cut down a rampant Barcelona in an epic semifinal - winning 7-6 on aggregate.
The warning signs are there for PSG.
A shift in strategy
PSG's run to the final has justified a shift in direction that saw it move away from the bling culture of superstar signings to focus more on young French talent.