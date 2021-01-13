NEW YORK — Julian Champagnie had 18 points and three blocks as St. John's beat Butler 69-57 on Tuesday night.
Posh Alexander had 10 points for St. John's (7-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added seven assists.
St. John's scored a season-low 28 points in the second half.
Jair Bolden had 17 points for the Bulldogs (3-7, 2-5). Bryce Golden added 12 points and Aaron Thompson had 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
'Cover up of cover-up' still led to downsized Russian ban
The highest court in sports blasted Russia for engaging in "a cover up of the cover-up" in another desperate attempt to deny culpability for a state-sponsored doping scheme, while also justifying its decision to reduce the country's punishments at the next two Olympics.
Randball
If Kansas City's Eric Bieniemy is passed over again, the NFL has a problem
A report Wednesday suggested the coordinator of Kansas City's dominant offense won't get a head job again this offseason.
Olympics
Lakeville's Regan Smith keeping Olympic form in trying times for swimmers
Olympic trials are only six months away, and the race toward the Tokyo accelerates this weekend, when Smith will compete in a major meet in Texas.
Wild
Bringing skills and joy, Kaprizov makes his Wild debut tonight
After years of intrigue, uncertainty and anticipation, the Wild is finally waking up to its future with 23-year-old rookie Kirill Kaprizov as the centerpiece of a reimagined team.
Sports
Souhan: Parise-Suter? Time for Fiala-Kaprizov to become Wild's go-to stars
The Wild has had talented players in the past. But never two players like Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov who have such elite skills and speed to create goals.