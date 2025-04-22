Champ Bailey eager to see Travis Hunter play offense and defense in the NFL but knows the obstacles

BOULDER, Colo. — Take it from Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, the last true two-way star to come out of college, Heisman winner Travis Hunter will have his hands, feet and head full trying to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL.
''It's easy to just say, ‘Oh yeah, he can go play both,'" Bailey said. "Well, there's so much preparation that goes into playing one thing. So, you've got to consider what is it going to take to do everything all the time like he did in college?''
Digesting two playbooks.
Navigating concurrent position meetings.
Convincing coaches that switching back and forth from one side of scrimmage to the other won't diminish his effectiveness or learning curve on either side.
Then, there's the mental toll, the physical toll, the emotional toll.
"It's almost unrealistic when you think about it," Bailey said. ''But, we're looking at one of the greatest athletes we've ever seen. It changes your mindset to think he could possibly do this. I'm not going to rule it out.''
Few can relate to what Hunter did in college and will try to do in the pros better than Bailey, who won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation's top defender in his final season at Georgia in 1998, when he picked off three passes and also starred on offense, catching 47 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns.