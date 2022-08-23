A Brooklyn Center man died and a passenger riding in his vehicle was seriously hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 94 Monday afternoon in Rogers.

Seven vehicles were involved in the wreck that happened just before 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Hwy. 101. A truck had stopped in the right lane when it was hit by another vehicle from behind and started on fire. Five other vehicles then crashed into each other or were hit, the State Patrol said.

Motorist Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, was declared dead at the scene. His passenger, 19-year-old Gabriel Efrain Cardoza Lara, Monticello, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

No other injuries were reported, the patrol said.

Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed Good Samaritans running toward the scene after a truck burst into flames.

The freeway was reduced to a single lane for about four hours, with all lanes reopened by about 7 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.