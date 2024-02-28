N'DJAMENA, Chad — Several people were killed in an attack on the national security agency in Chad's capital, officials said on Wednesday.

Opposition group The Socialist Party Without Borders attacked The agency, known as ANSE, D'jamena, government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah in a statement. The group is led by Yaya Dillo, the current president's cousin and a strong contender in the upcoming election.

Koulamallah said, ''the situation is now totally under control'' but did not reveal the exact number of people killed. He said some were arrested and others were being pursued.

In the same statement, the government said that earlier the party's finance secretary tried to assassinate the president of the supreme court, which led to his arrest.

Chad's interim president, Mahamat Deby Itno, seized power after his father who ran the country for more than three decades was killed fighting rebels in 2021. Last year, the government announced it was extending the 18-month transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

On Tuesday, the government announced that presidential election would be held on May 6.

On Wednesday afternoon the internet was cut in the capital and tensions remained high.