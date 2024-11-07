Certain absentee ballots in one Georgia county will be counted if they're received late

Cobb County, just north of Atlanta, didn't mail out absentee ballots to some 3,400 voters who had requested them until late last week. Georgia law says absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day. But a judge in a lower court ruled late last week that the ballots at issue could be counted if they're received by this Friday, three days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.