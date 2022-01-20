BALTIMORE — Matt Cerruti had a season-high 20 points as Albany topped Maryland-Baltimore County 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Jamel Horton had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Albany (7-10, 3-2 America East Conference).

Keondre Kennedy had 14 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (6-10, 1-4). Nathan Johnson added 11 points.

