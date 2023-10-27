More from Star Tribune
Video
Rep. Dean Phillips declares long-shot challenge to Joe Biden in New Hampshire
The Minnesota Democrat formally entered the race after months of unsuccessfully urging other top figures in the party to run. Video via Dean 24.
Vikings
If the Vikings keep winning, does that mean Cousins and Hunter return?
Vikings Insider: With a .500 record and the NFL playoffs in view, the team's plans for the trade deadline and the draft may have shifted.
Twins
Reusse: Minnesota native Jeff Nelson retires as MLB umpire with no fanfare
Jeff Nelson got "the talk" from his parents in Cottage Grove just as he applied for umpiring school ... and the rest is history.
Business
Yelloh, formerly Schwan's, cuts 90 delivery centers, 750 employees nationwide
The Minnesota company faces a "difficult reality" and will focus on home delivery in just 18 states and use UPS for the rest.
Rochester
Former southern Minnesota priest convicted of sexual assault
Ubaldo Roque Huerta is expected to be sentenced in January.