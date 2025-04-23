Wires

Ceremony begins to transfer Pope Francis' body from the Vatican to St. Peter's Basilica for 3 days of public viewing

Ceremony begins to transfer Pope Francis' body from the Vatican to St. Peter's Basilica for 3 days of public viewing.

The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 7:07AM

VATICAN CITY — Ceremony begins to transfer Pope Francis' body from the Vatican to St. Peter's Basilica for 3 days of public viewing.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Bells toll as the procession begins to transfer the body of Pope Francis to St. Peter's Basilica for public viewing

Bells toll as the procession begins to transfer the body of Pope Francis to St. Peter's Basilica for public viewing.

Wires

Ceremony begins to transfer Pope Francis' body from the Vatican to St. Peter's Basilica for 3 days of public viewing

Wires

Bridge collapses in Beijing but no casualties are reported, authorities say