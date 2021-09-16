Felipe Athayde

Regis Corp.

President and CEO

Note: Athayde was appointedpresident and chief executive of Regis Corp. on Oct. 5, 2020.

He succeeded Hugh Sawyer, who retired, and began working to complete a change in the Minneapolis-based company's structure. Regis shifted from operating a mix of corporate-owned and franchised-owned hair salons to an all-franchised model.

In the company's most recent call with analysts to discuss quarterly results, Athayde said the transformation was essentially complete.

Prior to joining Regis, Athayde was the Americas president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. His compensation for the year included a $2.5 million signing bonus, long-term equity awards that were valued at $5 million, and $150,000 for temporary housing expenses and relocation expenses.

Most of the annual cash incentive goals for the year were based on the conversion to the all-franchise model and adoption of Opensalon Pro, the company's online customer and salon management system. Executives earned 89.5% of the targeted bonus for the year. Athayde's bonus for the year was $587,344.

The company held management salaries constant in fiscal 2021 and Athayde's base salary rate was $700,000. The base salary of former CEO Sawyer was $950,000.