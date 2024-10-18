Wires

CEO Karen Lynch at CVS is out, with company shares down 19% this year and the chain struggling

CEO Karen Lynch at CVS is out, with company shares down 19% this year and the chain struggling.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 18, 2024 at 11:11AM

NEW YORK — CEO Karen Lynch at CVS is out, with company shares down 19% this year and the chain struggling.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Top Hamas official says it will not return hostages in Gaza until there is a cease-fire and a "withdrawal from Gaza"

Top Hamas official says it will not return hostages in Gaza until there is a cease-fire and a "withdrawal from Gaza."

Wires

A top Hamas political official confirms the death of the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar

Wires

CEO Karen Lynch at CVS is out, with company shares down 19% this year and the chain struggling