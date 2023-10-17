A central Minnesota was man was run over and killed trying to stop a tractor from rolling away on his farm, officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred midday Sunday on property north of Watkins, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was identified by officials as 59-year-old Matthew Mathies.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A 911 call sent deputies to the property on 143rd Avenue, where they saw Mathies on the ground. Deputies and other emergency responders provided aid to Mathies before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned that Mathies had been attempting to hook a wagon to the back of his tractor and corn picker combo. The tractor began to roll forward down a slight incline. Mathies tried to jump on the tractor as it rolled closer to a shed, but he fell to the ground and was run over.