Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday.

Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central Division games and had a 28-42-12 record overall last season. The Blackhawks scored 213 goals while giving up 289 for a -76 goal differential last season.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season (3.7 per game on 32.5 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.