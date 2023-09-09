More from Star Tribune
TV & Media
Review: Jerry Seinfeld graces Minneapolis audience with an iconic 'Seinfeld' line
The comic was as cranky as ever in the first of four local shows.
Lynx
Hot-shooting Sky send Lynx down WNBA standings
Friday night's 92-87 loss in Chicago dropped the Lynx from the fifth seed to sixth behind Atlanta, which owns the head-to-head tiebreaker vs. Minnesota.
High Schools
Centennial makes it quick in victory over Blaine
Maverick Harper scored three touchdowns for Centennial, which piled up points for the second week in a row.
Lynx
Kayla McBride gets multiyear contract extension from Lynx
The veteran guard has helped the team to a WNBA playoff berth.
